Sweet new facility highlights syrup-making at Maplewood Park

Terry Heller, a volunteer with the Friends of Maplewood group, admits it's a lot of work.

"You're getting an easy 50 cents an hour if you figured it all out, maybe," Heller laughed, "but it gets in your blood."

The syrup-making operation at Maplewood State Park near here just became more efficient, however.

The volunteers are eager to show off the new sugar shack at the park, just in time for the spring sap run and the annual Maple Syrup Demonstration Day on Saturday, April 8.

Park manager Don DelGreco said the joint project between the volunteer group and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allows them to further highlight what they do.

"People of all ages are captivated by this process," DelGreco said, adding, "There's something wholesome about it."

For seven years, the park used a parking lot to stage its maple interpretive program for school children and the general public.

The sugar shack, with its wood-fired evaporator inside, ramps up the game quite a bit, allowing sap to be boiled into syrup three to four times faster than before. It also provides shelter for visiting groups.

"This connects people to nature like nothing really else can, and we're privileged to be able to tell that story with this facility," DelGreco said.

'A lot more flavorful'

Many people would say maple syrup is the thick, brown syrup you buy at the store. The popular brands are actually corn syrup, with artificial maple flavors and colors added.

Robert Hanson, another Friends of Maplewood volunteer, said real maple syrup is not nearly as thick, but sweeter and a lot more flavorful.

The syrup-making process starts with tapping the maple tree. Under a contract with the DNR, the Friends of Maplewood group is allowed to tap a limited number of trees for the educational program.

The weather has to be just right for the sap to flow, with mild, sunny days followed by cold, below-freezing nights. During their best year, the group collected 1,200 gallons of sap. This year, they've collected 500 gallons so far.

The sap looks like water, and with only 3 percent sugar content, only some people can detect the sweetness.

"I have a hard time tasting it, but if you get it on your hands and let it dry, it gets sticky," Hanson said.

Sap can be collected from a single tap or through a system of tubing strung from tree to tree, with a single collection bucket placed at a lower elevation at the end.

The lines save time and lifting. It takes them less than an hour to pick up sap from 180 taps, Hanson said, when it used to take three hours to do fewer taps, by hand.

From sap to syrup

The sap is hauled to the sugar shack, where it's put in tanks and fed into the evaporator. The sap is boiled and moved back and forth through a series of baffles in order to evaporate the water. For it to become true syrup, the liquid must be 67 percent sugar.

The syrup is sent to a commercial operator, which bottles it for sale at Maplewood, and the profits go back to the park in the form of projects like the new shack, Hanson said.

Over several years, the Friends of Maplewood collected nearly $100,000 for the project through private donations, grants and fundraising events.

The Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division chose the site for the sugar shack, provided the building design and will do landscaping and parking upgrades.

The building was built mostly by volunteers, under supervision of licensed contractors. A donor saw to it that the shack had a nearly new, food-grade, stainless steel evaporator.

The Friends group will later "gift" the building to the DNR, like it has with similar projects. The facility will allow for more area school groups to schedule outings to the park. In 2016, more than 400 students and others came out to learn the sap and syrup process.

Many of the Friends group members collect sap on their own property, as well. Heller has plenty of sugar maples on his 25 acres nearby but hasn't tapped any yet this spring.

"I'm still tired from last year!" he said.

If you go

What: Maple Syrup Day, as part of Vergas Maple Fest

Where: Maplewood State Park, 7 miles east of Pelican Rapids, Minn.

When: Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities: Tap a tree, taste ice cream topped with maple syrup, take a horse-drawn wagon ride