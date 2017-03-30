That's the upshot of an agreement reached between Rodriguez's defense team and federal prosecutors that led to the withdrawal of a recently filed defense motion that sought to compel former prosecutors to testify under oath about whether they knowingly presented or failed to correct false testimony of a key trial witness.

U.S. District Court records indicate the motion was withdrawn after both sides settled issues raised by the motion.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Reisenauer said on Thursday, March 30, that both sides agreed testimony from Wrigley and another former federal prosecutor, Norman Anderson, who is now a district court judge, isn't needed in light of the government's willingness to provide additional discovery documents requested by the defense.

Rodriguez, 64, of Crookston, Minn., was sentenced to death for the 2003 kidnapping, rape and murder of 22-year-old Dru Sjodin, a University of North Dakota student abducted in Grand Forks.

In 2011, defense attorneys filed a habeas corpus motion to appeal Rodriguez's death sentence, arguing Rodriguez is mentally disabled and was insane at the time of the crime, making him ineligible for the death penalty.

As part of the defense motion that was recently withdrawn, Rodriguez's attorneys claimed that before Rodriguez was sentenced, prosecutors presented false testimony on the question of whether Sjodin was raped. The motion sought to compel testimony from Wrigley and Anderson on that issue.

The motion also requested disclosure of any and all correspondence between law enforcement entities in the case concerning testing of swabs taken from Sjodin's body at the time of her autopsy.

An evidentiary hearing connected to Rodriguez's appeal of his death sentence is scheduled for June.