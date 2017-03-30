Man dead, boy injured in Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A man is dead and an 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday in Grand Rapids.
First responders arrived at a home in the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast just before 4 p.m. after the man’s mother discovered the scene and called 911, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a news release. Inside the home, they found a deceased 29-year-old man, who authorities said lived at the residence, along with his son who had been critically wounded by a gunshot. The boy was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.
Authorities did not release the names or any other details about the incident, however Grand Rapids Assistant Police Chief Steve Schaar said in a statement: “We have no reason to believe that the public is any danger.”
The incident is under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.