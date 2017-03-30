"Let your voices be heard," said Gary Wertish, president of the Minnesota Farmers Union, which is conducting 15 listening sessions around the state over a two-week period.

Health insurance was a major topic of debate at this March 30 session in Willmar.

Emily Piper, commissioner of Human Services, responded to questions about the high cost of health insurance.

Piper said farmers make up a large portion of the state's residents who purchase individual health insurance.

But since Blue Cross Blue Shield pulled out of the individual health insurance market, there are few options left for rural Minnesotans, and the options available are often expensive and require people to go to in-network health care facilities miles away.

High insurance premiums and high deductibles are difficult for farmers who are "struggling right now just to cash-flow their farm" because of the poor ag economy, Wertish said.

When it comes to cutting expenses in order to convince a banker to grant a farm operating loan, Wertish said some farmers eliminate health insurance because it's an expense that doesn't improve crop yield even though not having insurance could mean losing the farm if there's a health crisis.

Wertish said the listening sessions have the blessing of Gov. Mark Dayton, who is sending at least one commissioner from the agriculture, human services and commerce departments to each of the meetings.

The presence of the commissioners ensures that the concerns of the constituents will be delivered to Dayton. "We'll bring the rural people's voices to the commissioner level and the governor," Wertish said.

Along with the big-picture issue of health insurance, participants spent considerable time discussing mowing grass in state highway ditches and planting grass buffers on drainage ditches.

Existing rules that the Minnesota Department of Transportation had intended to implement require permits and a long list of regulations be met in order to mow and bale grass in state highway ditches, and the result has been negative responses from farmers across the state.

Because of the negative reactions, MnDOT has decided to delay the ditch mowing rules for at least a year to get input from stakeholders, including farmers.

Rules requiring grass buffer strips to be planted along public waters, including drainage ditches, got differing responses.

Minnesota's recently enacted buffer law requires 50-foot vegetative buffers be installed between public waters and private lands by this November. By Nov. 1, 2018, a 16½-foot buffer must be seeded along public ditches.

A couple farmers said requiring buffer strips has been a state law since the 1970s and that 16½-foot buffer strips are necessary to preserve the soil integrity of ditches.

But others said the buffer strip regulations, which also includes a 50-foot buffer along some streams and lakes, is nothing more than a "land grab" that will take farmland out of production without compensation.

One farmer said the value of his farm will decrease $50,000 to $100,000 because of buffer strip regulations on 2½ miles of ditches on his farm. Another questioned the legitimacy of the maps depicting regulated waters that will need buffer strips.

"All valid concerns," Wertish said, adding that a report on issues brought up at the meetings will be delivered to the governor.