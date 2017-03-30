Search
    Verizon looking to launch online TV service

    By Reuters Media Today at 5:42 p.m.
    FILE PHOTO -- A Verizon sign is seen at a retail store in San Diego, California, U.S. on April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

    The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc has been buying streaming rights from television network owners ahead of a nationwide launch of an online TV service, according to people familiar with the matter.

    Verizon plans to sell a package with dozens of channels this year, the sources told Reuters.

    The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The telecom giants's move will be aimed at tackling the trend of "cord-cutting" — where customers move away from traditional cable TV to streaming services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon's Prime Video.

    Verizon's rival AT&T Inc has an online streaming television service called DirecTV Now, while U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp in 2015 launched Sling TV, a streaming service.

    The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

