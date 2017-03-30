Teachers' union wants discipline change

Another student would hide under the table, scream and thrash her arms when Davidson tried to help her with homework.

"I couldn't understand her over-the-top reaction to what I believed to be a simple request," Davidson said.

Davidson later learned that both children experienced trauma.

Education Minnesota, the state teachers' union, on Thursday, March 30, told reporters that punishing this behavior by suspension or expulsion fails to address underlying issues.

A recent study from Education Minnesota think tank Educator Policy Innovation Center linked that type of discipline to racial and economic disparities among Minnesota students.

The group proposes state funding to train educators in trauma-sensitive approaches and establish restorative practices in Minnesota schools.

The group's proposal, however, did not appear on any funding bills legislators are set to finalize.

(MCB)