    Teachers' union wants discipline change

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:31 p.m.

    ST. PAUL — Crookston, Minn., teacher Kim Davidson says she has witnessed student outbursts that seemingly came out of nowhere, such as a boy who suddenly would become upset, throw things and run out of the room.

    Another student would hide under the table, scream and thrash her arms when Davidson tried to help her with homework.

    "I couldn't understand her over-the-top reaction to what I believed to be a simple request," Davidson said.

    Davidson later learned that both children experienced trauma.

    Education Minnesota, the state teachers' union, on Thursday, March 30, told reporters that punishing this behavior by suspension or expulsion fails to address underlying issues.

    A recent study from Education Minnesota think tank Educator Policy Innovation Center linked that type of discipline to racial and economic disparities among Minnesota students.

    The group proposes state funding to train educators in trauma-sensitive approaches and establish restorative practices in Minnesota schools.

    The group's proposal, however, did not appear on any funding bills legislators are set to finalize.

