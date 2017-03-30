Mariel Alexandra Grimm, 33, was charged Wednesday in Dakota County District Court with felony first-degree assault for the alleged abuse, which prosecutors say happened Sept. 22 at her house.

Grimm’s attorney Marc Kurzman said Wednesday that his client did not harm the boy. Kurzman said the child’s mother told police that he had fallen in his home the day before the injuries were discovered.

“What we know at this point is the child was unnaturally drowsy, lethargic and had expressed what might have been flu-like symptoms before being brought over to Ms. Grimm,” Kurzman said.

Kurzman said he filed a motion in court Wednesday asking that a trial date be advanced to April 10 “because Ms. Grimm has been under a cloud of suspicion now for six months before they got around to charging.”

According to the criminal complaint:

Grimm called 911 about 1 p.m. Sept. 22 to say that an infant in her care was unresponsive. When police and medics arrived, Grimm was holding the child, who had a pulse but was taking shallow breaths.

The child was taken to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, where he was diagnosed with massive subdural hemorrhage, or bleeding around the brain, and underwent surgery to relieve the pressure.

The child’s mother told police she had left her son at Grimm’s house about 7:15 a.m. that day and that neither she nor her husband had noticed anything wrong with him.

Grimm told investigators that the child woke up crying from a nap and became “stiff” then unresponsive when she was changing his diaper. She said she “tapped the sides of his face to get him to wake up, and when that didn’t work, she brought him into the bathroom and began splashing cold water on his face,” the complaint reads.

Grimm then called the child’s mother, who told her to hang up and call 911.

In a follow-up interview with police, Grimm said that before the infant’s nap, he had been playing on the floor with some toys and seemed fine.

Grimm said she was the only adult in the home that morning, and that none of the other children appeared to have unsupervised contact with the infant.

A Gillette child abuse pediatrician who examined the infant said his brain injury was consistent with abusive head trauma, which could not have been caused by a short fall or injury inflicted by another child in the daycare, the complaint says.

The expert also indicated that subdural hemorrhage is the type of trauma associated with a violent acceleration-deceleration event, such as a high-speed motor vehicle collision or violent shaking or throwing.

The neurosurgeon who performed the emergency surgery concluded that the child would have become unresponsive immediately or shortly after this head trauma occurred.