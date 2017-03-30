Far NE ND keeping an eye on flooding

Conditions are rapidly changing as warm weather melts large amounts of snow in Cavalier, Pembina, Towner and Kittson counties, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. The snowmelt is running into low spots, ditches and river systems, and some low-lying roads have been covered with water, said Andrew Kirking, emergency manager for Pembina County.

"It's a very evolving situation," he said. "We have a lot of snow let go."

The Pembina River at Neche, a city of roughly 370 about 90 miles northwest of Grand Forks, has been rising dramatically in the last week, from 8 feet Monday to almost 19 feet Thursday morning, past the moderate flood stage. It should hit the major flood stage of 20.5 feet by Friday morning and plateau at 21.5 feet into next week, the weather service predicted.

The Pembina River at Walhalla, N.D., is in the minor flood stage but is not expected to rise much higher than 14 feet, according to the weather service. The Red River at Pembina, N.D., should enter the moderate flood stage this weekend, but Kirking said the city should be protected from flooding.

Water blocked N.D. Highway 81 briefly Thursday morning but was slowly retreating, Kirking said. He expected the road to be open by Thursday night.

Another area of concern is Leroy, N.D., a small town about 90 miles northwest of Grand Forks. County Road 12 was covered with water, and residents are sandbagging along the Pembina River there. He also noted County Road 55 near the border has had flooding.

Residents in Neche have sandbags ready to go. N.D. Highway 18 north of the city is typically threatened by rising water, Kirking said.

However, communities in northeast North Dakota have been proactive in fighting the threat.

"Sandbagging is a hobby to these people," he said.

Kirking said he doesn't feel they are in disaster mode yet, though there are some gravel roads that may need some maintenance later on.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has warned residents to watch for flooded roads and to check road conditions at dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2.