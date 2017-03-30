Around 8:30 a.m. at westbound Interstate 694 and Highway 120 in White Bear Lake, a road rage incident began between two drivers.

As the suspect’s vehicle, described as a 2006 white Cadillac Escalade, exited White Bear Avenue, the suspect fired one shot at the victim’s vehicle, shattering the victim’s back window. No one was hit or injured, the Minnesota State Patrol said in a news release.

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for anyone who has seen the white Escalade with Minnesota license plate 275KLG to contact law enforcement immediately.

The suspect is considered potentially armed and dangerous and the public is urged not to approach him, the patrol said.