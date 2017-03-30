Search
    McDonald's Quarter Pounders to be made with fresh beef

    By Reuters Media Today at 10:11 a.m.
    The logo of McDonald's is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson1 / 2
    The sign outside a McDonalds restaurant is seen in Westminster, Colorado, U.S. January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking2 / 2

    Fast food giant McDonald's Corp said on Thursday, March 30, it would make its Quarter Pounder burgers with fresh beef, prepared when ordered, by mid-2018 in most of its restaurants.

    The company has been implementing changes to attract more diners, phasing out the use of eggs from caged hens by 2025, and also removing artificial preservatives and high fructose corn syrup from its food.

    McDonald's said it tested the new Quarter Pounders in about 400 restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

    A meal consisting of a Quarter Pounder hamburger, french fries and soft-drink. Reuters

