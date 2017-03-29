Search
Missing 13-year-old found safe in North Dakota

    Federal judge extends order blocking Trump's travel ban from six Muslim countries

    By Reuters Media on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:28 p.m.
    Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin talks to the media at the U.S. District Court Ninth Circuit after seeking an extension after filing an amended lawsuit against President Donald Trump's new travel ban in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

    HONOLULU  - A federal judge in Hawaii indefinitely extended on Wednesday an order blocking enforcement of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban on travelers and refugees from six Muslim-majority countries.

    U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson turned an earlier temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by the state of Hawaii, which is arguing that Trump's directive discriminated against Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

