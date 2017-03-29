At least 12 killed after Texas church bus crash

The church bus had 14 people aboard when it collided with a pickup truck, with one person in that vehicle. The cause of the crash was still under investigation, said Sergeant Conrad Hein, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The accident took place about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his wife extended their condolences to the victims.

"We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected," he said in a statement.

First Baptist New Braunfels said on its Facebook page a group of senior adults affiliated with the church was involved in the accident. It said they were returning from a three-day retreat.