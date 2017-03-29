This year, "Muslim Day at the Capitol" was different.

Those attending the event Wednesday—many decades-long residents of Minnesota—said they feel misunderstood now more than ever, subjected to scrutiny, Islamophobia and outright bigotry.

At the same time, they rallied around a tone of resilience, including calls for public service, and applauded—and were applauded by—non-Muslim leaders, including Gov. Mark Dayton.

Speaking to a mostly Muslim crowd of perhaps 200, Dayton read the first 16 words of the First Amendment: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof," and said respect for religion was a cornerstone of America's founding fathers.

"There should be a public outcry when it's violated," Dayton said. "It's alarming that's not happening today."

Those alleged violations, according to Dayton and many of those in attendance, ranged from actual hate crimes to rhetoric, both in quiet corners and from President Donald Trump himself.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson received sustained applause when she was introduced for successfully suing to halt Trump's initial executive order banning travel to America from seven Muslim-majority countries. The lawsuit by Swanson, and her counterpart in the state of Washington, forced the White House to abandon its original policy and enact a revised one.[

Among those applauding was Amina Mustabshira, who came to Minnesota from India 21 years ago.

"It's changed," said Mustabshira, who serves as vice president of the Islamic Center of Minnesota. "This is not what we expected when we came to America. We came here because this is supposed to be a country about freedom. That's what America stands for."

Asad Zaman of Inver Grove Heights, executive director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, said the election of Trump has emboldened those who would restrict religious practices of Muslims, and it's been shocking to feel the swift changes.

"What was once thought of as merely a possibility is fast becoming a reality," he told the crowd. "It's time to embrace the Constitution and reject hate."

Several speakers, including Zaman, said the persistent "myth" that Muslims want to impose "Sharia law"—the legal framework of Islam—on others is damaging and threatening to Muslims.

At one point, Zaman looked toward the back of the Capitol Rotunda, where Kristina Horacek of Zimmerman held up a sign saying Sharia law opposes both the First and Second amendments. Looking back at supportive audience, Zaman said, "You all know we didn't come here to establish Sharia law.

Yet, he noted, Sharia law includes fundamental rules of Islam, such as praying to Mecca five times daily, and Muslims should not accept legislative proposals to ban Sharia, as have been proposed in some states.

For her part, Horacek said her objections were primarily for a lack of women's rights in some Muslim lands.

Also in the crowd was Christopher Chamberlain, a little-known Republican candidate for governor, who told a reporter afterward that he is convinced Muslims want to impose Sharia on all others as part of a 1,400-year plan.