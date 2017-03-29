An operation conducted Wednesday morning by the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force and northwest Minnesota's Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force resulted in the confiscation of about 500 oxycodone pills in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. Police believe the pills, blue in color and stamped with an "A 215" label, have also been laced with fentanyl.

"These particular pills are responsible for at least one, and possibly as many as three, overdoses in Grand Forks in the past week," the Grand Forks Police Department wrote in a press release.

The department is encouraging citizens and parents in particular to watch for these pills and be vigilant to any abnormal behavior from their children.

"Some indicators include small ziplock baggies, white or blue powder or pills, pen tubes or other hollow tubes, lethargic or sleepy behavior, a general change in demeanor or activities and a recent change in friendship groups," police warned.

Law enforcement agencies in Grand Forks and Polk counties are all equipped with prescription drug drop boxes for those wishing to get rid of any prescription pills or other substances.

Police say there are multiple open investigations into the the pills on both sides of the river, and no charges have been formally filed as of Wednesday.