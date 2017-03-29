Missing 13-year-old found safe in North Dakota
BEMIDJI—An International Falls teenager missing from Bemidji for more than a month has been found safe, according to a news release from the Bemidji Police Department.
According to the release, 13-year-old Gary Tilander was located in Lidgerwood, N.D., after the International Falls Police Department received a tip from a "concerned citizen."
The tip was then passed to the Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Tilander was located at a Lidgerwood residence.
The teen had been missing since the morning of Feb. 22 after leaving a youth shelter at the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji. The case remains under investigation.