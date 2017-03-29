Missing 13-year-old found safe in North Dakota

According to the release, 13-year-old Gary Tilander was located in Lidgerwood, N.D., after the International Falls Police Department received a tip from a "concerned citizen."

The tip was then passed to the Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Tilander was located at a Lidgerwood residence.

The teen had been missing since the morning of Feb. 22 after leaving a youth shelter at the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji. The case remains under investigation.