The expert, Jeffrey Noble, helped Ramsey County Attorney John Choi decide to file charges against Yanez, a St. Anthony police officer.

In a motion filed previously, Yanez's defense attorneys asked the court to suppress Noble's testimony at the trial, which is scheduled to begin in late May.

But in a counter motion filed Tuesday, state attorneys argue that Noble would provide critical context for jurors unfamiliar with police conduct when they weigh whether Yanez's actions were reasonable when he opted to shoot Castile.

They further state in the motion that Noble's familiarity with police practice would help combat any attempt by Yanez to argue that he believed Castile was an armed robber when he pulled him over.

"Mr. Noble's testimony that (Yanez) approached Castile's car using the procedure for an ordinary traffic stop rather than a high-risk stop is relevant to assess the credibility of any claim by (Yanez) that he thought he was encountering an armed robber," the motion reads.

Noble is described by prosecutors as a "national expert on police procedure and use of force." The county attorney's office retained his services to help determine whether criminal charges were warranted against Yanez, a four-year veteran of the St. Anthony department.

But the defense, in its motion, argued that Noble incorrectly based his opinion of the case on the assertion that Yanez should have conducted the traffic stop differently. The defense has argued that Yanez's conduct leading up to the stop is irrelevant and that a jury should only consider what Yanez "saw and knew" in the moment he opened fire into Castile's car.

With that in mind, defense attorneys say Noble's analysis is useless and should be suppressed.

Prosecutors contend otherwise, further arguing in their Tuesday counter-motion that a jury should consider "the totality of circumstances" that led up to the shooting to adequately determine whether Yanez acted recklessly when he opened fire.

Yanez shot Castile seven times shortly after pulling him over. The 32-year-old school worker died at the scene. Castile reportedly told the officer during the stop that he had a gun with him. Yanez has maintained, through his attorneys, that Castile was reaching for his weapon when Yanez shot him out of fear for his life. Castile, who is black, was licensed to carry a firearm.

The shooting sparked racially charged protests around the Twin Cities last summer.

State prosecutors refute Yanez's story and say Castile was trying to comply with the officer's request to see his license and insurance.

"The government is mindful that the reasonableness of an officer's' use of deadly force cannot be based on 20/20 hindsight, but must instead be based on what a reasonable officer on the scene would have perceived the facts to be," the prosecution's motion says.

The state also filed counter-motions Tuesday in response to previously filed defense motions seeking that the statement Yanez provided to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension officers about the shooting be suppressed and that the manslaughter charge facing him be dismissed. Yanez was also charged with two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a weapon.

Prosecuting attorneys requested that the judge in the case deny both defense motions.

The defense has also asked that the trial be heard outside of the Twin Cities area because of what it maintains has been biased coverage of the case by local media.

The state had not filed a response to that request by the end of the business day Tuesday.

A hearing on the motions is scheduled for early April.