Teenager supporting veterans around Minnesota with clothing

There, he and other residents were in for a surprise.

Every veteran was given a pair of socks, accompanied by a card thanking them for their service, delivered by 14-year-old Kiana Coleman-Woods.

This wasn't the first delivery Coleman-Woods has made, and it won't be the last.

A resident of Circle Pines, Coleman-Woods was elected honorary junior president of the Department of Minnesota American Legion Auxiliary last April. As junior president, she directs all of the junior members across the state. Her directive is to provide homeless and hospitalized veterans with essential clothes.

Since she began, more than 2,500 pairs of socks, 1,000 T-shirts and 1,000 pairs of undergarments have been delivered to veterans across the state.

The auxiliary works with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) to help distribute the articles of clothing to veterans homes and homeless veterans.

Coleman-Woods was always going to be involved in veterans issues, as her family has deep ties to the military. She's the daughter of Larry Woods, an Air Force veteran from 1973 to 1984, and granddaughter of Gerald Coleman, a Navy veteran from 1951 to 1953.

Her mother, Patti Coleman, a past district president of the auxiliary, signed Coleman-Woods up for the junior auxiliary when she was born.

"She was signing patriotic songs since she was 3 and learning to carry a flag by 5," Coleman said.

From there, Coleman-Woods worked her way up through the auxiliary ladder to become president, developing a passion for veterans along the way.

"They risked their lives for us," Coleman-Woods said. "There's no way you can repay that back to them, but you can try."

Coleman helps her daughter out on many aspects of the job, including shopping, travel and coordinating with veteran facilities about their needs.

Coleman-Woods receives donations from different auxiliary units throughout the state and the American Legion to spend on her initiative. As time has gone by, the project has seen support from local communities and businesses.

A recent steak fry fundraiser at the Osseo/Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 netted over 1,000 pieces of clothing and $500 in donations.

Many of the socks and undergarments are given to the VA health care system in Minneapolis, St. Cloud and Luverne.

They're also used at events such as StandDown, hosted by MACV. The events are meant to help veterans with whatever they need, including food, clothes, medical work, haircuts and legal services.

During a StandDown event at Fort Snelling, many homeless veterans came to the event for clothing, especially socks, which were provided by the junior auxiliary.

"They give them the warm pairs of socks to keep their feet warm, because the huge thing with homeless people in general is their feet get wet and then they develop sores and infections," Coleman said.

A major issue for returning veterans is mental illness, such as PTSD, that sometimes makes it difficult to get a job. Thus, veterans are more likely to be homeless than other Americans. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that 39,471 veterans are homeless on any given night.

However, Minnesota has seen progress. From 2012 to 2015, the number of homeless vets fell by 27 percent — from 580 to 422 — a downturn credited to various programs, including the creation of the homeless veteran registry.

As many junior auxiliary members are carrying out Coleman-Woods' project throughout the state, Coleman said the impact for veterans was huge.

"I'm super, super proud of her," Coleman said. "She has shown such leadership this year — taking on some things that not all 14-year-olds would do."

Coleman-Woods said she has enjoyed the volunteer work, and it helps that veterans were so supportive of her efforts.

"Helping people makes me feel good about myself, and I know that I'm making somebody else's day," she said.

After her one-year term is up in April, Coleman-Woods will continue to help veterans. Next, she plans to move up to the national level and run for vice president for the northwestern division of the American Legion Auxiliary Juniors.