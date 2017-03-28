Report: 'Premature' death rate rising

Authors of the 2017 County Health Rankings Report, which uses the most recent available data, define a premature death as any death from any cause before the age of 75. The rate consists of the years of potential life lost in a county per 100,000 population. In St. Louis County, for instance, that rate was 6,500 in 2015; in Douglas County it was 6,700. Both are higher than the average for their respective states.

Among conclusions of the 2017 report, which was compiled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute:

• After years of improvement, premature death rates began climbing nationally in 2012 and increased by 1 percent between 2014 and '15.

• Native Americans, Alaskan Natives and African Americans continued to be the groups with the highest rates of premature deaths.

• Rural counties had the highest premature death rates, followed by smaller metro areas.

• Eighty-five percent of the increase in the premature death rate was due to deaths of people ages 15-44.

• The number of premature deaths from drug overdoses has risen over the past decade and has risen at an accelerated rate for the past few years.

The premature death rate actually went down in St. Louis County, from 6,600 the year before, said Jerry Spegman, a Pennsylvania-based "community coach" for County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. But that's well above the state average of 5,100. The state's lowest rate of 3,100 is in Houston County in the far southeastern corner.

Drug overdose deaths are part of the challenge here, said Amy Westbrook, public health division director for the St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services Department.

"We know that drug overdose deaths have increased over the last handful of years," she said. "We've seen a dramatic increase, actually."

Opioid-related deaths jumped from 0 in the county in 2010 to 13 in 2011 and have stayed in the teens since then, Westbrook said.

Similarly, Douglas County saw a slight decrease in premature deaths. But there's a lag in the data, noted Kathy Ronchi, the county's health officer. The numbers the report used came from 2012-14, and the opioid crisis has hit the county harder since then.

"With our law enforcement, they've talked about drug-related deaths have really increased a lot within this past year," Ronchi said.

The public health department just completed a community health assessment in which respondents listed alcohol and drug abuse, access to mental health services and unhealthy behaviors as Douglas County's top health issues, she said.

A steering committee is hosting focus groups on ideas to address the issues, she said, and an active coalition focused on alcohol and drug abuse already is in place.

"Our health behaviors are not improving like we would like to see," Ronchi said. "What we want to do is find out what's not being addressed (and) fill that gap."

Northeastern Minnesota is targeting the opioid crisis through the coalition known as the Opioid Abuse Response Strategies Work Group that formed in January 2013, Westbrook said.

But chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease also lead to many premature deaths, she said, and a regional approach also is being taken to meet those challenges. For example, a yearlong diabetes prevention program is being offered at several venues in the region.

Across the Northland, premature death rates ranged from 5,600 in Lake County to 9,200 in Sawyer County, Wis., according to the report. The highest rate in Minnesota was 12,200 in Mahnomen County, and in Wisconsin it was 14,600 in Menominee County. In Wisconsin, the lowest rate was 4,100 in Kewaunee County.