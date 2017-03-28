Search
    Vehicle hits building just behind Minnesota Capitol

    By Barry Amundson Today at 5:30 p.m.
    A driver struck the Minnesota Department of Administration building just behind the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon, according to St. Paul police. People described the situation as "possibly an erratic driver" and there was no indication the situation was anything more than that, said Sgt. Mike Ernster. St. Paul Pioneer Press photo

    ST. PAUL -- A driver struck the Minnesota Department of Administration building on Tuesday afternoon, according to St. Paul police.

    People described the situation as "possibly an erratic driver" and there was no indication the situation was anything more than that, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

    Preliminary information suggests the driver was trying to make a U-turn, hit the gas and drove into the building, which is behind the Capitol on Sherburne Avenue near Cedar Street, according to Ernster. He walked away afterward and was not immediately found.

    No bystanders were injured in the 1:30 p.m. crash.

    Officers found minor damage to the building, Ernster said. A light pole was also damaged.

