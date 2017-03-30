Great Indoors: Dessert imposters make April Fools fun

Even news people get a little goofy this time of year. The most famous April Fools' Day prank in history happened in 1957 when the BBC ran a news report showing Swiss farmers picking cooked spaghetti off of trees. The "Swiss Spaghetti Harvest" segment caused phone lines to jam with people asking where they could buy a spaghetti plant.

This year, I'll do something a little less hoaxy and a little more fun. Dessert imposters are a good way to help your family and friends enjoy the day without making them feel stupid about it. They're basically sweet foods that look like savory dishes.

Start off the day with a plate of what looks like bacon and eggs. It's made out of candy so it's more correct to call it Fakin' and Eggs. I found the recipe from the site Making Memories with Your Kids and indeed this was a quick and easy project even young kids could do.

For a work potluck, bring along a plate of "Devilish Eggs" — devilish because they're not eggs at all, but cake pops covered in almond bark and decorated with piped yellow frosting and red sprinkles. (They are quite delicious!)

For dinner with the kids, it's Chicken "Not" Pie which looks just like the famous frozen dinner we all grew up with. But this one is made from vanilla pudding and vegetable-looking candies.

Enjoy your April Fools' Day and remember if you do get fooled, at least you haven't gone searching for a spaghetti plant.

Fakin' and Eggs

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 cube of almond bark, melted

2 yellow M&M'S

4 Tootsie Roll Midgees

4 caramels

Directions:

Melt almond bark and put it into a piping bag or a plastic bag. Snip off the corner and pipe bark into two circles on a piece of waxed paper. Carefully place one yellow M&M into the center of each circle and let set until hard.

Roll out 1 Tootsie Roll into long strip, cut in half. Roll out 1 caramel into long strip, cut in half. Mold 4 strips together to form a piece of bacon. Repeat until you have 4 slices of bacon.

Recipe altered slightly from Making Memories with Your Kids

"Devilish" Eggs

Serves: 24

Ingredients:

1 box of white cake mix (and ingredients to prepare: oil, eggs, water)

2 tubs yellow frosting

Red food coloring

Red sprinkles

Almond bark

Directions:

Prepare cake as per directions on the back of the box; let cool. Crumble up cake into a bowl and mix with about ¾ cup frosting. Mold into egg shapes and place on a cookie sheet and keep cool.

Melt approximately seven cubes of almond bark. Dip cooled "eggs" into almond bark and place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Let harden.

Add 2 to 3 drops of red food coloring to the yellow frosting to give it a deviled egg color. Pipe mixture on top of cake pops in deviled egg design. Add red sprinkles to look like paprika.

Chicken "Not" Pie

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 (4 1/2-inch) aluminum foil pot pie tin

1 refrigerated pie crust

1 egg, beaten

4 vanilla snack pack puddings

Assorted green and orange candies (I used orange and green Mike and Ikes and orange and green Tootsie Rolls)

1 banana, optional

2 to 3 dried apple rings, optional

Yellow Tootsie Rolls, optional

Directions:

Heat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Unroll or unfold pie crust on your work surface. Using the upside-down pot pie tin as a guide, cut a circle of dough about 1/2 inch larger than the tin. Crumple a piece of aluminum foil into a 1 1/2-inch ball and set it in the pot pie tin. Cover it with a layer of foil to create a smooth mound, then lay the circle of dough on top.

Now press the tines of a fork around the edge of the dough to crimp it. Then use the fork to gently poke a few holes in the crust.

Beat the egg with the water, then brush the mixture over the dough. Set the pie tin on a baking sheet; bake the crust for approximately 10 minutes. Let cool completely.

Scoop 3 snack pack puddings into the pie tin. Cut up candies to look like mini peas and carrots; add to the pudding.

At this point, it already looks like pot pie and you could finish now by topping it with the pie crust. But if you'd like to add more ingredients to your "not" pie, you can cut up a banana to look like potato chunks, 2 to 3 dried apple rings to look like chicken and yellow Tootsie Rolls to look like corn.

Recipe altered from Melanie Campbell's Just a Pinch Recipes