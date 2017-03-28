Search
    Driver avoids serious injury when vehicle plunges into drainage pond in Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:36 p.m.
    A tow truck removes a car from a drainage pond near Wal-Mart in Cottage Grove, Minn. The vehicle was driven through the parking lot fence and over the embankment. Special to Forum News Service 1 / 2
    A vehicle is pulled from a pond in Cottage Grove, Minn., Monday, March 27, after a man test-driving the car went over an embankment near a Wal-Mart. Special to Forum News Service 2 / 2

    COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Police said a Woodbury man avoided serious injuries when he drove a vehicle over an embankment and into a drainage pond near Wal-Mart in Cottage Grove.

    The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26. According to police, the 74-year-old man was test-driving a vehicle when he drove through a fence in the store parking lot. The vehicle went over the roughly 8-foot embankment, landing in the pond along East Point Douglas Road.

    Bystanders helped pull the man from the vehicle, and police then assisted the bystanders out of the water.

    First responders lifted the man in a basket-like stretcher over the retaining wall. He was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul as a precaution.

    The driver did not remember anything after he hit the gas pedal, according to the report.

    The submerged vehicle was removed from the pond Monday.

