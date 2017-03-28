If he was genuine about his love of wine and not just his precious pinot noir, he would have appreciated the fact that merlot is one of the top-planted grape varietals around the world, tends to ripen early, is soft on tannins and provides a softness of its own and in lightening the impact of tannins in other reds.

Although merlot suffered an insult in this movie, it remains strong in production worldwide. California alone has close to 46,000 acres, growing in every county in the state. The smooth mouthfeel of merlot gives it an early acceptance to novice wine drinkers looking to experience more red wines.

A pleasure to drink, merlot is equally rewarding to grow. In addition to ripening early (a grower's godsend), it produces an abundance of dark, purplish, almost black fruit that can leave the winery early as a very likeable wine.

Additionally, it ages well in the bottle. I've tasted merlot more than six years old and found it to be nothing short of great.

Motivated to get into more of the single varietal of this versatile grape, we did a blind taste testing from four different wineries in California: a Kirkland from Costco, Marilyn Merlot, Two Mountain and Chelsea Goldschmidt from Alexander Valley wineries.

The results were interesting. The final scores varied no more than a point or two between the four merlot varietals, with some liking one a little better than the others, but none were rejected as not being drinkable. In essence, we found nothing to dislike about the merlot varietals we tasted.

Our experience with the tastings could probably be best described as plumy ripe with a generous mouthfeel, with each one delivering its own complexity.

Besides our taste-tested merlots, where else can decent varietals be found? Just about anywhere — in South Africa's Stellenbosch with Thelema Merlot Reserve, in Lazio, Italy, with Falesco's Montiano, and believe it or not, from the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in The Hamptons, Long Island, N.Y. Long Island is where there are more than three American Viticultural Areas (AVAs), and 50 wineries, with merlot being the number one varietal being grown.

Blessed with a long growing season — some 200 days of sunshine — a maritime climate, moderate temperatures and good soil conditions, Long Island is the fastest-growing wine region in New York State.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.