Out of those $333 million in cuts, $243 million (or around 73 percent) don't actually reduce state spending. Rather, they're budget shifts that push expenses into the next fiscal year.

For example, the Senate wants to delay May payments to Medical Assistance providers into July, after a new fiscal year has begun. That will save an estimated $173 million in fiscal year 2019 — but cost an extra $173 million in fiscal year 2020.

That's not to say these delays won't have any impacts. A stream of medical providers and social service organizations testified against the delay Monday, saying they would be forced to borrow money at interest to keep operational while waiting for their delayed payment.

The House Republican budget is also proposing some shifts in its budget — a $135 million delay in Medical Assistance payments. But most of their $600 million HHS cuts are real, including $170 million in savings from trying to kick ineligible members off of public health programs and $150 million by eliminating inflationary increases to Medical Assistance providers.

The House and Senate are working on their budgets for HHS and other areas this week. Before the budget can become law, the House and Senate need to reconcile their different proposals, and pass a version that Gov. Mark Dayton will sign into law, too. Dayton has proposed more than $300 million in new spending to HHS, not cuts as the House and Senate Republicans want.