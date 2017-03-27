Attorneys for Frank Arnal Baker said Monday, March 27, that they have a verbal agreement with the city for $2 million for the case. The agreement, they noted, has yet to be signed by all parties.

Acknowledging that Baker received "awful, severe injuries," city attorney Samuel Clark said, "The city has sought to do the right thing from the beginning. It includes acknowledging that what happened to Mr. Baker should never have happened and apologizing for it, and then taking strong steps to try to make sure that nothing like that ever happens again."

The settlement still needs to be approved by a vote from city council, which could occur April 5.

Clark said the city's settlement with Baker is the largest for police misconduct that he is aware of.

St. Paul officers responded June 24 to an anonymous report of a man with a gun and were told the suspect was black and had dreadlocks. Baker, who was returning to his apartment in the area, fit the description but was unarmed and turned out not to be the suspect.

A police K-9 held Baker's leg for 70 seconds, and officer Brett Palkowitsch kicked him because, he wrote in a report, he believed Baker was armed and wasn't complying with officers' orders.

Baker spent two weeks in the hospital with fractured ribs and collapsed lungs and needed skin grafts for the dog-bite injuries, according to his attorney, Bob Bennett.

As of Nov. 4, officer Palkowitsch was put on unpaid leave. He is in arbitration to determine whether he can stay with the department.

The police dog's handler, officer Brian Ficcadenti, was suspended for 30 days.