CITY COUNCIL: Rail corridor development closer to reality

The land, extending from Park Avenue to the area near the Mississippi River and bordered by existing rail lines, has been in the city's possession since 2003, when it was purchased to install a sewer system and pave the Paul Bunyan Trail running through. In the past few years, though, the area caught the eye of Bemidji business owner Mitch Rautio.

After having initial conversations with the Bemidji officials about the history of the area, including its past use for heavy industrial purposes, Rautio and the city moved forward with the prospect of development. Last fall, a soil testing investigation was completed by Landmark Environmental and on Monday, Rautio discussed the next steps in having the development come to fruition.

• For progress to be made, the city will need to complete work on a purchase agreement with Rautio's limited liability company, Specklebelly Properties.

• Rautio also has to finish a basic layout for the site plan with Landmark Environmental to complete an application for Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development funding. The DEED funding would be used for environmental cleanup of the land.

• A developer's agreement would also be needed between the city and Specklebelly Properties.

According to Rautio, the development would include brownstone-style apartment buildings and structures for mixed-use development. The first phase of construction would include a set of brownstone buildings and owner-occupied commercial buildings.

To fund the development, Rautio said he's exploring the following financial sources:

• DEED funding, to cover up to 75 percent of cleanup costs.

• The state Business Development Public Infrastructure Program.

• The Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corp.

• The United States Department of Agriculture.

• Minnesota Investment Funds

• Local revolving loan funds.

• Local private investors.

• Local banks.

The agreement proposed by Rautio to the city would allow his LLC to purchase the property from Irvine Avenue to the river and would be signed once cleanup is finished. Additionally, the agreement would enter both entities into a first right to purchase for the other portion of the corridor, allowing Specklebelly Properties to buy the parcel between Irvine Avenue and Park Avenue.

Rautio said the reason for dividing the property is to allow the city to rework its snow removal strategy that uses the area between the two avenues for snow placement. Regarding the price of the purchase, Rautio said the cost will depend on an appraisal and which entity will pay for right-of-way infrastructure.

Because the agreements and negotiations include those subjects as well as considerations related to relocating trails and dealing with city utilities, the council's consensus was to explore hiring a consultant. For more information, the council directed staff to issue a request for qualifications from potential consultants.

Sanford ticket office remodel

Also on Monday's agenda was awarding a quote of $27,416 to Christiansen Construction Co. of Bemidji for a remodel of the ticket buying area at the Sanford Center. The council's decision was a follow-up to the Feb. 6 meeting, where it approved transferring the remaining 2016 Sanford Center operational funds for the remodeling of the building's main entrance and the purchase of seven magnometers.

The remodel will make the ticket box office more accessible while also adding a new entrance to the facility's administrative offices for business use. As it will be the main entrance, the area will also be labeled from Gate 2 to Gate 1.

The remaining funds from the transfer will be used to purchase the magnometers for metal detecting. During the meeting, City Manager Nate Mathews said magnometers usually cost about $3,000, yet the quotes for purchases aren't finished.