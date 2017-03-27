In a weekly construction status update filed in U.S. District Court, a Dakota Access LLC attorney wrote that the company is commissioning the full pipeline before it will be placed into service.

The 1,172-mile pipeline has the ability to carry 470,000 barrels of Bakken crude each day to a transportation hub in Patoka, Ill.

The pipeline crosses Lake Oahe, a dammed section of the Missouri River, less than a mile north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, which sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over its approval of the water crossing.

Native American tribes continue to fight the pipeline in court, arguing the pipeline route violates treaty rights and religious freedoms. The tribes also are challenging the Trump administration's approval of the pipeline after the Obama administration ordered additional environmental reviews.