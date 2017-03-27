The loss was based on both the gross profit and expenses from January and February. On the profit side, the first two months generated $470,682, $92,547 behind the budgeted amount of $563,229.

Expenses, meanwhile, totaled $566,844, but they did come in under the budgeted amount of $638,648, amounting to a $71,804 difference.

During the presentation, Sanford Center Executive Director Jeff Kossow said the roughly $20,000 were 2016 expenses that showed in the 2017 report as they came in after the year had ended.

"It was unfortunately just a timing issue," Kossow said. "Without that $20,000, we'd be right on budget."

On an annual basis, the city of Bemidji budgets a $400,000 subsidy as an operational investment in the 4,373-seat arena. The facility opened in 2010. In 2016, events at the Sanford Center had an estimated economic impact of $24 million on the region, according to center documents.

As for the coming months, the board was briefed on the following events in both the arena and the convention center:

• The Jaycees Home Sport Travel Show, March 31-April 2.

• The Minnesota Logger Education Conference, April 17-19.

• Shrine Circus on April 20.

• Multi District Lions 100th Annual Convention, April 21-23.

• Support Within Reach 5k/10k walk-run on April 29.

• Minnesota Woman for Today Annual Convention, May 18-20

• Jr. Islanders Hockey Tournament, May 19-21.

• Northwest Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Program Regional Workshop, May 22-23.