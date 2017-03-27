Woman accused of ramming car pleads guilty

Kendra Goose, 23, was initially charged with second-degree assault and third-degree damage to property after her Aug. 31 arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, the assault began after Goose became angry due to a disagreement over a private financial transaction that took place near the intersection of 30th Street Northwest and Ridgeway Avenue. The other party in the transaction left the scene in a red Mitsubishi Eclipse; Goose followed in a red Chevy Blazer.

As the cars passed First National Bank Bemidji, the complaint said, witnesses saw Goose's vehicle drive into the back of the Eclipse. The Blazer then forced the Eclipse into a ditch near Walmart and the car went into the store's parking lot.

The Blazer continued to ram the Eclipse until it came to a stop in front of the doors to Walmart. The Blazer then drove away, the complaint said.

After speaking with witnesses, police discovered that the Blazer was registered to an address in Bemidji. When an officer arrived at the address, Goose approached the police car shouting, "they took my money," according to the complaint. Goose admitted that she hit the other vehicle at least four times.

Goose pleaded not guilty to the two charges Dec. 5. At the time her attorney, public defender Margaret Dow, said the plea would "keep things moving."

Goose is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Monday, May 1.