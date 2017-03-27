Search
    U.S., Britain, France, others skip nuclear weapons ban treaty talks

    By Reuters Media Today at 10:07 a.m.
    1 / 2
    U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks while French Deputy Ambassador to the U.N. Alexis Lamek and British Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft listen outside the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York on March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton2 / 2

    UNITED NATIONS - The United States and almost 40 other countries, including Britain and France, will not join negotiations that start at the United Nations on Monday, March 27, aimed at agreeing on a nuclear weapons ban treaty, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said.

    The Trump administration is reviewing whether it will reaffirm the goal of a world without nuclear weapons, a White House aide said last week, referring to an aim embraced by previous Republican and Democratic presidents and required by a key arms control treaty.

