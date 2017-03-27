U.S., Britain, France, others skip nuclear weapons ban treaty talks
UNITED NATIONS - The United States and almost 40 other countries, including Britain and France, will not join negotiations that start at the United Nations on Monday, March 27, aimed at agreeing on a nuclear weapons ban treaty, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said.
The Trump administration is reviewing whether it will reaffirm the goal of a world without nuclear weapons, a White House aide said last week, referring to an aim embraced by previous Republican and Democratic presidents and required by a key arms control treaty.