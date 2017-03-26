East Grand Forks police Sgt. Dennis Robertson said they had not found him as off about 10 p.m. Sunday night.

He said two citizens called and reported they had seen him in the north part of East Grand Forks and he appeared to be wet. The man apparently had gotten a ride away from near the river and was then dropped off.

The suspect, described as having a scruffy beard and short brown hair, apparently had fallen through the ice on the river but was able to pull himself out and run.

Another man was also in the vehicle. He was caught in a nearby field and arrested for refusing to surrender to police.

Their names were not released.

Earlier in the day, the Grand Forks County sheriff's department said they responded to a report regarding a stolen vehicle at an abandoned farm. The suspects had allegedly used the stolen vehicle to pull out a stuck pickup.

Authorities then chased the stolen vehicle to the river, and the vehicle got stuck in the river bank on the north side of Grand Forks.

Robertson said police in East Grand Forks looked for the man who ran to the Minnesota side throughout the late afternoon and into the night, but with no luck.