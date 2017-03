Car goes airborne, hits ceiling in Boston tunnel; one dead

The 2013 Audi A8 was headed east shortly after 2 a.m. EDT when it went into the air and pulled down wires and cables as it struck the ceiling of the tunnel, part of the Massachusetts Turnpike beneath Boston's Back Bay, the state police said. An investigation was underway.

A 20-year-old Brookline, Massachusetts man, who driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in the area.

Their names were not immediately released.