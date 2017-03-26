Priebus: White House will court moderate Democrats on tax plan
WASHINGTON - White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's tax plan would include both a border tax and middle class tax cuts that the administration will aim to sell to moderate Democrats as well as Republicans.
Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Priebus scolded hardline conservative Republicans for refusing to get behind the healthcare bill pushed by Trump and House of Representatives leaders, and suggested that the administration may decide to bypass them in future legislative fights.
"I think the president is disappointed in the number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren't," Priebus said.