Bemidji High School students at state

The School Board acknowledged the achievements of the following students in the following sports and activities:

• Boys Nordic Ski: Soren Dybing, Timothy Youso

• Boys Swimming/Diving: Sam Hendricks

• Girls Nordic Ski: Sierra Freyholtz, Anna Gislason, Arie Gislason,Sadie Hamrin, Sarah Pollock, Kinley Prestegard, Quinn Schollett, Alyse Stone, Gwendoline Youso

• Knowledge Bowl: Devin Bissell, Aaron Carls, Katie Feil, Joseph Roberts, Mya Shorter

• Math League: Conner Binkert, Devin Bissell, Devin Elliott, Adam Hogquist, Nik Kivi, Blake Melberg, Hope Puro, Joe Roberts, Mya Shorter

• Mock Trial: Gunner Aas, John Chadwick, Addie Colligan, Calvin Faust, Taylor Gish, Alex Hanson, Nick Harrom, Luke Hess, Gretta Kuesel, Abby Lauderbaugh, Isabelle Morin, Brandon Wright

• Science Olympiad: Hunter Bahl, Siri Bardwel,l Conner Binkert, Magda Blumhart, Maggie Brown, AJ Dahl, James Hart, Brandon Joy, Brendan Takkunen, Keegan Walters, Tori Warne

• Wrestling: Bryce Golden, Chance Hinrichs, Jon Solum, Xavier Whalen