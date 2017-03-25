At least one reportedly dead in Las Vegas strip shooting

LOS ANGELES - Part of the Las Vegas Strip was reportedly shut down on Saturday after a shooter killed one person and wounded another.

The suspect was barricaded inside a bus, as police and tactical teams rushed to the scene and surrounded the vehicle, according to CNN.

"This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. There is no credible information that there is a second suspect," Officer Larry Hadfield told CNN.

The Las Vegas police department tweeted at 1:23 p.m. local time, "S. Las Vegas Blvd. between Flamingo and Harmon remains closed due to a barricade subject on bus. Please avoid the area." At 2:25 p.m. the account tweeted, "North/southbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd continues to be closed while we work to peacefully resolve this ongoing barricade."

The shooting took place near the Cosmopolitan Hotel two days before members of the entertainment industry flock to Caesars Palace for the first day of CinemaCon 2017 -- the annual convention put on the National Association of Theater Owners.