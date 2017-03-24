Woodley signed a plea agreement filed Friday, March 24, that states she would plead guilty to the Class B misdemeanor. The charge was amended from an earlier charge of criminal trespass.

A misdemeanor charge of engaging in a riot will be dismissed under terms of the agreement.

Woodley, star of the "Divergent" series and a vocal supporter of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was arrested at a Dakota Access construction site on Oct. 10 in Morton County.

The document Woodley signed said she admitted to acting in a manner with "intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person or in reckless disregard of the fact that the other person was harassed, annoyed or alarmed" by her behavior.

Online court records show a request to cancel Woodley's trial, which was scheduled for March 31. A judge had not ruled on the plea agreement as of Friday.

Under the agreement, Woodley would forfeit $500 bond she posted after her arrest.

Defense attorney Alexander Reichert did not return a call seeking comment late Friday.