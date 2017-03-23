Bakst spoke at a sentencing hearing held for the child’s mother, Shwe Htoo.

Mothers are encouraged to sing and coo to their infants, she continued.

“Instead, this defendant fed her child a bottle of poison, let him suffer for hours, and then smothered him to death,” Bakst said.

The Karen woman was suffering from major depression with possible psychotic features, post-traumatic stress disorder and postpartum depression when she made the decision Nov. 17, 2015, to fill her infant’s bottle with a mixture of sleeping pills, sugar and a substance used to kill bedbugs. She also drank some of the mixture, intending to kill herself along with her child.

Despite her unstable mental health, Bakst said medical experts who evaluated Htoo determined the 23-year-old was coherent enough to know what she did that day.

When the poison failed, Htoo smothered her son to death with her hands. Then she placed him in a baby carrier, put the seat in her husband’s car and, not knowing how to drive, attempted to kill herself by driving the car into a light pole on Midway Parkway in St. Paul.

She made those decisions despite other available options, Bakst continued, such as calling 911 or dropping her son off at the police station, a hospital or the Cathedral of St. Paul.

“There is one person in any child’s life that is supposed to protect you … and that is the mother,” Bakst said. “This mother killed her child.”

Several of Htoo’s family members, including her husband and Michael Kyaw Htoo’s father, attended the sentencing, where she was sentenced to 15 years in prison on one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Htoo’s husband had been away at work during the incident.

The sentence was an upward durational departure due to aggravating factors in the case, including the boy’s young age and defenselessness.

One family member collapsed into her lap and shook during the proceedings.

A charge of second-degree murder previously facing Htoo was dismissed as part of the agreement reached between the prosecution and the defense after Htoo pleaded guilty in February to causing her son’s death.

Htoo also cried during the hearing but declined to speak despite urging from her defense attorney, Barbara Deneen.

She sobbed on the witness stand in February when she entered her guilty plea and had to relay through an interpreter what she did.

Deneen reminded the courtroom Wednesday about the challenges Htoo had faced in her life before Judge Judith Tilsen delivered her sentence. She witnessed her parents taken away by the army in what is now Myanmar when she was just 5 years old, Deneen said.

She also watched villages burned and people shot before escaping to a refugee camp in Thailand when she was 12, according to a memorandum filed by the defense.

She came to the United States in 2014 through a lottery system one year before her son was born.

She described to medical professionals the depression she felt in the lead-up to her son’s death. She also spoke of challenges in her marriage.

“She has struggled and faced horrors none of us could imagine in this courtroom,” Deneen said.

Police discovered Htoo at the scene of her car accident near Como Avenue and Midway Parkway about 11 a.m. Nov. 18, 2015.

She was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment of her injuries and mental health condition.

While there, she plastered the walls of her hospital room with pictures and testaments of love for her son. Her court proceedings were delayed as she was initially found mentally incompetent.

She’s experienced feelings of “remorse and loss” since her son’s death, court documents say.

In a letter she sent to Tilsen before sentencing, Htoo asked the judge for forgiveness.

“That’s not my place to do,” Tilsen told her Wednesday. “You will have to learn to forgive yourself and to ask for forgiveness from your family.”

IF YOU NEED HELP

the Minnesota Department of Health offers information about postpartum depression online.

In case of an emergency or crisis, call 911 or Crisis Connection at 866-379-6363, TTY 612-379-6377, or text “LIFE” to 61222 (available in many rural areas). Or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-TALK.

Pregnancy Postpartum Support Minnesota provides resources and information at ppsupportmn.org or by calling or texting 612-787-7776.