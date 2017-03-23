Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    '300 frozen dogs' Facebook post draws attention to ND couple's mission

    By April Baumgarten Today at 7:52 p.m.
    "Brought these little cuties into rescue today," reads a March 17 social media post from Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue that included this photo. the rescue, run by Keith and Kim Benning, aims to save as many Rolette County's dogs as it can. Submitted photo.

    ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. -- For the most part, the Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue operates out of Keith Benning’s Rolette County house.

    It’s not ideal, but it’s the best the he and his wife can muster at the moment. Founded three years ago when the couple was in a one-bedroom home, moving to a new house has helped them get more space, but it hasn’t helped them get out ahead of the huge number of dogs Benning says need attention.

    “We’re in an isolated area. The nearest city is Minot, which is two hours away,” Benning said in a Thursday phone interview, a dog barking in the background. He described significant poverty and joblessness in an area where a $400 spaying bill is a real challenge. “Anytime you run into a set of circumstances like that, you’re going to run into an animal problem.”

    The Bennings’ group has grabbed the social media spotlight this week after two of its recent posts scored hundreds of shares each on Facebook. The first, from March 21, included a picture of a dog that had frozen to death.

    “300 dogs frozen to the ground after the spring thaw -- this is one of the unlucky souls,” the post read. “He reminds me of a dog from my childhood, ‘Snowy,’ and I am instantly brought to tears.”

    One day later, another post followed:

    “Just want to do a clarification post for people,” it read. “One of our volunteers from Grand Forks came up and I drove her around to show her the problem. Did we see dead dogs? Yes. Did we stop and count 300 that day? No. Did 300 dogs die this winter? Yes.”

    Benning clarified that he’d commented to a volunteer that about 300 dogs die during the winter in the area every year, and that the post on Facebook was probably confusing.

    Rolette County is home to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, but Benning stressed that the problem isn’t linked to the reservation. It’s a problem that has to do with poverty, he said, and the rescue works both on and off Indian lands.

    “If out of everything I’m telling you, if you get one thing out of it, that’s it,” Benning said.

    The operation is still relatively small, with a handful of foster families and volunteers helping get the dogs to shelters in Grand Forks, Fargo and the Twin Cities, where they’re later adopted. He added that the group hopes to grow, though. Lacy Strietzel, an early supporter of the project whose shelter combined with the Bennings’, should have a clearer schedule to help soon, and the group recently acquired a van to help transport dogs. In the future, Benning said leaders with the group would like to find it a new home.

    But that -- and the vet bills -- takes money. The group is accepting donations online at www.gofundme.com/24fxa8c, and has raised more than $13,500 of a $90,000 goal.

    “Somebody’s got to do it,” Benning said of his work with the shelter. “I don’t know what the better answer is. There’s a need in the community, so our goal is to organize the community to cope with the problem and fix the problem.”

    Explore related topics:NewsRolette CountyNorth DakotaDogsAnimalsregion
    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015. She works with a team of talented journalists and editors, who strive to give the Grand Forks area the quality news readers deserve to know. Baumgarten grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college,  she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1248
    Advertisement
    randomness