Traffic camera footage posted Thursday afternoon, March 23, to Minnesota State Patrol social media accounts shows the dramatic conclusion of a Wednesday night chase on Interstate 694 near St. Paul. As the suspect attempts to exit off the Interstate after hitting stop strips, a patrol car in pursuit executes "a perfect PIT maneuver," according to the Facebook post (PIT is short for "precision immobilization technique"). The patrol car hits the car off-center from the rear and the suspect's car spins out off the road.

According to the Facebook post, the chase began when St. Paul police pursued a stolen vehicle on I-35E and Maryland Ave. Dispatchers spotted the vehicle and State Patrol officers took up the chase.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and an active warrant. A female passenger was released.