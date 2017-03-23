WATCH: Minnesota patrolman brings highway chase to dramatic end
(Watch the video below.)
Move over, Bo and Luke Duke. When it comes to slick driving tricks, this Minnesota highway patrolman might have you licked.
Traffic camera footage posted Thursday afternoon, March 23, to Minnesota State Patrol social media accounts shows the dramatic conclusion of a Wednesday night chase on Interstate 694 near St. Paul. As the suspect attempts to exit off the Interstate after hitting stop strips, a patrol car in pursuit executes "a perfect PIT maneuver," according to the Facebook post (PIT is short for "precision immobilization technique"). The patrol car hits the car off-center from the rear and the suspect's car spins out off the road.
According to the Facebook post, the chase began when St. Paul police pursued a stolen vehicle on I-35E and Maryland Ave. Dispatchers spotted the vehicle and State Patrol officers took up the chase.
The male driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and an active warrant. A female passenger was released.