Kurt Cochran and his wife Melissa were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and had been due to return to the United States on Thursday, according to his brother-in-law, Clinton Payne.

Cochran's wife suffered a broken leg and rib and a cut to her head, and was being treated in hospital, Payne said in a statement.

"Our family is heartbroken ... Kurt was a good man and a loving husband," Payne said. "We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family."

The couple were members of the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Melissa's parents are LDS missionaries in London, the Church's spokesman Eric Hawkins said in an email.

The attacker, who killed three people near parliament before being shot dead, was British-born and was once investigated by MI5 intelligence officers over concerns about violent extremism, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.