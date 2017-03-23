Prosecutors on Wednesday charged 39-year-old Tomas Charles Cuellar of La Prairie and 48-year-old Bradley Gene Doree in connection with the March 11 crash along U.S. Highway 169 that killed Michael Joseph Washburn, 48, of Hill City.

Authorities said it was initially unclear who was driving the car, but determined through a voicemail message that it was Cuellar. They said alcoholic-beverage containers were found "strewn about" the crash scene, and Washburn's body was discovered about 40 feet in front of the vehicle.

The three men allegedly spent the night drinking at several bars and at Cuellar's stepfather's house prior to the crash, which was reported at about 5:20 a.m. Prosecutors said neither man called 911 after the crash, and it's unclear how much time elapsed before authorities were notified.

Investigators said Cuellar and Doree both had a blood-alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit when samples were drawn about an hour later. Doree allegedly admitted that he had "12 to 14 beers and a couple shots of Jagermeister" at the bars between 3 p.m. and midnight, before they went to the stepfather's residence.

Cuellar was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court in Grand Rapids on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge, while Doree was charged with aiding and abetting the charge, as well as fourth-degree driving while impaired.

Bail was set for Cuellar at $50,000 with conditions or $100,000 without. Doree was being held on bail of $10,000 with conditions or $20,000 without.

According to the criminal complaints:

The Minnesota State Patrol was notified of the crash about 6 miles north of Hill City, finding a Volkswagen Passat, which had drifted off the right shoulder of the northbound lanes, struck a driveway approach and rolled, coming to rest on its wheels.

Washburn was quickly pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers noted that a second person also appeared to have been ejected from the car.

The vehicle had sustained significant damage to the front and rear sides, with numerous smashed windows and the entire windshield missing. Investigators said alcohol containers, clothing, shoes and blood were found throughout the vehicle and nearby area.

Troopers said Doree, who was found on scene, had a strong odor of alcohol. Cuellar had left the scene and it was determined that he had received a ride to McDonald's in Grand Rapids. Police found him there, shoeless and "bleeding profusely" from two large gashes to his back and head.

Police said he admitted being involved in a crash, but denied driving. Officers recovered a marijuana pipe and a blood-covered cellphone from him.

Both men were initially taken to Grand Itasca Hospital before being taken to St. Luke's hospital in Duluth. Doree had a .237 blood-alcohol concentration, while Cuellar was at .204 — both well above the .08 limit for driving.

The next day, troopers obtained a voicemail message from a third party in which Cuellar and Doree could be heard discussing a "bad crash." Cuellar allegedly stated in the message: "It's my fault."

Doree later told investigators that he and the two other men met at Cuellar's La Prairie home around 2 p.m. March 10 and went to the Remer Municipal Liquor Store and Bar, then the Pub Bar. He said they left around midnight, with Washburn driving.

He also said they purchased a 12-pack of beer and a small quantity of Jagermeister to go, and that all three men "probably had open containers" in the vehicle. He said he believed Cuellar was "less intoxicated" than he was.

In another interview, Doree said he recalled going to Cuellar's stepfather's residence afterward, where they where they drank for several hours before departing. He said the next thing he recalled was waking up in the car, seeing Cuellar walking around and realizing Washburn wasn't there.

Cuellar's stepfather confirmed that the men were at his residence. He said he believed Cuellar was driving when they left the residence.

Cuellar was interviewed at his house on Tuesday. He acknowledged going to the two Remer bars, and said they went to another establishment in Longville before going to his stepfather's house. He said he was "maybe" driving when he left the house, but stated that all three of them had driven over the course of the night.

Cuellar admitted that he left the scene of the crash, but said it was to go get help. However, he acknowledged that he never called 911, despite having a phone. Police said a review of his phone showed that he placed 10 calls, but none of them to authorities.

Cuellar's criminal history includes three DWI convictions, as well as felony theft, possession of stolen property and fleeing police cases. Doree has been convicted of driving under the influence and possession of an open bottle.

Both men are due back in court on April 4.