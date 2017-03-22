Park Rapids man charged with soliciting child for sex

David Cruz Velazquez, 44, was charged Feb. 8, though the alleged solicitation actually occurred in September.

According to a criminal complaint filed in February and a search warrant filed in September, an investigator with the Bemidji Police Department posted an ad on Backpage—a website often used to advertise "adult services"—posing as a 15-year-old girl offering sex in exchange for money.

On Sept. 14, police received a text message from a person responding to the ad, calling himself Cruz. The complaint states that Cruz was later identified as Velazquez.

Text messages attached to the search warrant allegedly show Velazquez asking about prices, whether she would perform a certain sexual act, and about the 15-year-old's height and weight. He also said the age of the undercover persona scared him and requested a picture of her genitals, according to the warrant.

Officers, acting as the 15-year-old, arranged to meet Velazquez at a hotel in Bemidji. Velazquez was told to knock on the door and identify himself, at which point he was detained.

The criminal complaint states that Velazquez told detectives that he was not looking to exchange money for sexual acts, but instead went to the hotel to find out why the girl was working as an escort "at such a young age." He did admit that he asked for a photo of her genitals, according to the complaint.

Velazquez was not charged with a crime until nearly five months later, at which point a criminal complaint and summons were mailed to his Park Rapids address. The complaint was returned, and a court date was set for March 8. Velazquez did not appear in court, at which point the warrant was issued.

According to the Beltrami County Jail Roster, Velazquez was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday and is currently being held in the jail. His next court appearance had not been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.