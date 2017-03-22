COUNTY: Beltrami County revising shoreland policy

In Minnesota, shoreland along lakes and rivers is managed by township, city and county governments through ordinances that regulate standards created by the Department of Natural Resources. According to the DNR, the land that falls under the ordinance is determined by its proximity to the lake's ordinary high water level.

Beltrami County's ordinance for shoreline management was initially adopted in 1992 and five revisions since have updated the local standards. Now, the county's Environmental Services Department is ready to improve the policy again.

On Tuesday, the proposed revision was presented to Beltrami County Commissioners during a work session, where Environmental Services Director Brent Rud described the need for the update. Revisions were previously made in 1997, 2004, 2006 and twice in 2015.

However, none compare to the latest update.

"This is a major overhaul," Rud said in an interview Wednesday. "There is a lot of change to it and that mostly has to do with layout. Many of the changes are to make things easier to understand, rather than changing the intent of the rules."

Rud said these changes range from making formulas easier to understand for property owners and improving navigation to increase accessibility for readers. While the focus largely was on making the document simpler to understand, though, Rud said the latest draft does include updated standards and regulations.

This includes the proximity for determining shoreland on rivers, for example. Previously, shoreland for rivers was set at 300 feet, yet the revised ordinance would set the number to 1,000 feet, which is also the standard used for lakes.

Along with that provision, other new items contained in the draft include:

• Giving the Environmental Services Department citation authority to streamline the process.

• Adding zoning language for the department to create land use districts.

• Requiring conditional use permits for excess of shoreland alterations.

• For residential lots, one primary structure is allowed and one guest cabin is allowed it if meets other ordinance standards.

• A provision allowing the county to require financial assurance for certain projects such as extractive uses (gravel pits), massive earthmoving projects and other work as the county sees.

• Providing fencing or screening for outdoor storage from adjacent properties or public roadways.

• Creating a new density calculating formula for water oriented commercial properties.

The last item, Rud said, will mostly be applied to area resorts.

"There's a change in how much density, or the number of cabins, that they can have at their resort. The number of cabins is regulated through those density calculations," Rud said. "The new formula, modeled from other counties, is made to be simpler to understand and we've chosen to make it so there are increases in the available density for a resort."

That rule, according to Rud, leads into another for commercial properties.

"The tradeoff there is that many of those resorts have shoreland areas with mowed lawns and cleared out vegetation, so for increasing the density, we're also adding standards for restoring some shoreland vegetation and doing some management practices on the site so they're not having long term negative effects on the water quality," Rud said.

Because of time constraints at Tuesday's meeting, Rud was asked by commissioners to come back at their April 4 meeting to give more details on the revision. From there, Rud said once the draft is finished, it will go to the Department of Natural Resources and the county attorney's office for review.

After the review process is complete, the ordinance will go before the Beltrami County Planning Commission, which will have the authority to make a recommendation to the board on whether or not to approve. Along with that, Rud said his department plans to meet with the public as well as officials from cities and townships to see if there are opportunities to bring the county rules better in line with municipalities.