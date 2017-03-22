Search
    Crime report for March 21

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 8:15 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Assault

    10:21 p.m. Deputies received a report of an assault in progress at the 19800 block of Canary Drive SE. The case was handled by Leech Lake police.

    Burglary

    7:45 a.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary at the 200 block of Archery Road NW.

    Suspicious

    2:26 a.m. A male reported he was being followed. A deputy followed him home, there were no issues.

    Warrant

    12:55 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of 15th Street and Adams Avenue NW.

    3:10 p.m. A 21-year-old male and a second male whose age was not given were arrested for warrants on Highway 2 NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Assault

    12:23 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.

    Warrant

    9:07 a.m. A juvenile male was arrested at the 700 block of 39th Street NW on an out-of-county warrant.

