Crime report for March 21

Burglary

7:45 a.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary at the 200 block of Archery Road NW.

Suspicious

2:26 a.m. A male reported he was being followed. A deputy followed him home, there were no issues.

Warrant

12:55 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of 15th Street and Adams Avenue NW.

3:10 p.m. A 21-year-old male and a second male whose age was not given were arrested for warrants on Highway 2 NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

12:23 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.

Warrant

9:07 a.m. A juvenile male was arrested at the 700 block of 39th Street NW on an out-of-county warrant.