Crime report for March 21
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Assault
10:21 p.m. Deputies received a report of an assault in progress at the 19800 block of Canary Drive SE. The case was handled by Leech Lake police.
Burglary
7:45 a.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary at the 200 block of Archery Road NW.
Suspicious
2:26 a.m. A male reported he was being followed. A deputy followed him home, there were no issues.
Warrant
12:55 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of 15th Street and Adams Avenue NW.
3:10 p.m. A 21-year-old male and a second male whose age was not given were arrested for warrants on Highway 2 NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Assault
12:23 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.
Warrant
9:07 a.m. A juvenile male was arrested at the 700 block of 39th Street NW on an out-of-county warrant.