Tax breaks, spending, buffers all in a day's debate

GOP representatives announced on Wednesday, March 22, how they would divvy up $1.35 billion in tax cuts they promised earlier in the week. The tax breaks would take most of the projected $1.65 billion surplus in the two-year budget that begins July 1.

Senate Republicans call for $900 million in tax cuts, while the governor wants $300 million.

House Tax Chairman Greg Davids, R-Preston, said a highlight of his bill is "first in the nation" tax relief for people paying off student loans. The credit is for anyone living in Minnesota, regardless of where they attend college, which he said would attract young people to the state.

Another highlight, Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa said, is a $42 million tax cut for farmland owners. The property tax chairman said the bill would cut in half taxes farmland owners pay for new school facilities; the state would make up the difference with the schools.

Schools in farm-rich areas often have trouble passing bond issues to construct schools because farmers feel they pay too much toward the projects.

Drazkowski said some farmers will save thousands of dollars in the bill passes and the legislation could keep some in business.

The House legislation is larger version of a bill a vast majority of lawmakers approved last year, but resulted in a veto because of a $101 million error.

Before the tax bill unveiling, Gov. Mark Dayton warned that Republicans propose using so much taxpayer money for tax cuts, transportation and other purposes that other state programs like education could suffer.

"They are spending like they are on a crash credit card course," he said.

In recent days, Dayton has been warning that Republicans are marching down the same path state leaders did in 1999, when they returned surpluses to taxpayers. The governor says that resulted in more than a decade of economic problems.

"Those who don't learn the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them," he said Wednesday.

Overall on the budget, Dayton said he has a hard time discussing Republicans' plans. "I have not seen real numbers yet."

House and Senate Republican leaders say their committees have been told how much they can spend, but it is up to committee members to make the final decisions.

Dayton on Wednesday sent a letter to negotiators of a bill to establish a "reinsurance" pool of funds that would help insurance companies afford to pay large medical bills.The Democratic governor said he wants to assess insurance companies as part of the solution to high premiums.

Too many people in need of expensive care trying to buy health insurance is one reason state officials give for large premium increases for people buying individual policies.

In a wide-ranging news conference, Dayton also warned that he does not support GOP efforts to weaken environmental laws.

In particular, he was hot that Republicans want to delay implementation of a law he pushed to require vegetative buffers between cropland and water. He promised a veto of any bill to delay the buffer law.