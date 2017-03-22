System leaders told trustees Wednesday that many campuses have stepped up with food banks, child care grants and even cash for emergencies, but plenty of student need is going unmet.

They said colleges should identify best practices for helping students and explore partnerships with county agencies and nonprofits.

A national study of community colleges found 60 percent of students would be unable to come up with $500 in cash or credit to meet an unexpected need. Many students forgo buying books or skip or drop out of classes because of a lack of food, transportation or child care.

"They need these basic needs satisfied before they can truly focus on their academic work," said Karen Johnson, dean of students for Winona State University.

Brent Glass, the system's interim associate vice chancellor for student affairs, said one-stop shops that provide a variety of services seem to work well. He said the system plans to better identify students who could benefit from services and assess the impact such services have on students' academic outcomes.

Minneapolis Community and Technical College established a student support center three years ago that offers emergency cash, food support and child care grants, among other services.

Maya Sullivan, the center's director, said its staff handed out 3,716 bag lunches and logged 2,386 visits to its food shelf in the first two years. Visits this academic year have surpassed last year's total.

Trustees also were told the state universities can't keep up with a growing demand for mental health counseling, and transportation is a particular problem for students in rural areas.