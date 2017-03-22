Grand Forks Police Lt. Bill Macki said a passerby spotted the body inside the wooden structure at the base of a pier next to a Greenway walking path. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 3:17 p.m. and had the area taped off by 3:40 p.m.

“It’s hard to say how long the person has been there,” Macki said.

He said the body was not submerged in water but was partly encased in ice. The river area has gone through several thawing and freezing cycles in the past month.

Police and firefighters used axes, shovels and saws to clear ice from the body. Detectives also were on the scene, and a Grand Forks medical examiner arrived shortly after 4 p.m. Firefighters still were working to remove the body after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Brett Johnson, who commands the investigations bureau, said it could be well into the night before the body is removed. The body will need to thaw before the Medical Examiner’s Office can conduct an autopsy.

Johnson said there are no current missing persons cases active within the city. A beige backpack was found near the body, which police hope will help them identify the deceased.

Police said they did not know the person’s identity or gender but did indicate the body appeared to be male.

Macki said no foul play immediately is suspected, but he said a full investigation will be conducted.

The public is encouraged to contact police with any information about the case at (701) 787-8000 or via email at investigate@grandforksgov.com.