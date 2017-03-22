Search
    Peregrine falcon 'Marv' returns to eastern ND, looking for a mate

    By Brad Dokken Today at 4:09 p.m.
    Dave Lambeth of Grand Forks took this photo Monday of Marv the peregrine perched atop the UND water tower. Lambeth also got a photo clearly showing the peregrine’s leg bands, which in turn confirmed the falcon as Marv. (Photo/ Dave Lambeth)

    GRAND FORKS, N.D.—It's official: The peregrine falcon that flew into town last week is Marv, the patriarch of Grand Forks' peregrine clan the past couple of years.

    Named after Marv Bossart, a Fargo TV personality who died in 2013, Marv was hatched that same year in Fargo and showed up in Grand Forks to mate the next spring.

    Tim Driscoll, Grand Forks raptor expert and licensed bander, said avid birder Dave Lambeth got a photo of the peregrine perched on the UND water tower. The photo shows the bird's leg bands, Driscoll said: black over red, and H over 72.

    That's Marv, all right. Driscoll banded and named Marv in 2013.

    "It always takes a day or two" to confirm, Driscoll said. "Now we know for sure what we knew for sure."

    With Marv back in town, the wait for a mate resumes, Driscoll said. That could be Terminator, the first and only female to nest in Grand Forks since the inaugural hatch in 2008, or Bristol, a young female hatched in 2015 in Winnipeg who caused a bit of a stir last spring when she showed up in Grand Forks vying for Marv's affections.

    That didn't sit well with Terminator when she returned, and Bristol within a day or two was reported back in Winnipeg.

    "We'll see what happens," Driscoll said.

    Brad Dokken

