Ms. Simplicity: Gift-giving during a health crisis

So many of us are clueless as to what to do so we do nothing. But I have a friend who posted the most amazing list of what you can do when a friend, family member or even an acquaintance is battling for their health.

I have watched good friends and my own son have battles, and I sometimes don't know what to do or say. I worry about saying the wrong thing. I worry about offending in some way.

Beth is post-cancer treatment and still active with many medical appointments. We have talked about how battling cancer is a full-time job, maneuvering all the medical appointments.

I have watched her graciously post how her final hair on her body, her bottom eyelash, was hanging on and refusing to go. Or how her nails were in so much pain and were about to fall off and it was too painful to even walk. I learned what chemo fatigue is. She showed me the ugly side of cancer while still educating me in how the human spirit is resilient.

So, this list is exactly what I was looking for.

• Don't say, "let me know if you need anything," because the person won't let you know. Just do whatever it is you feel is right and appropriate.

• Send a card — seriously it costs $2 plus postage — and the 'value' to the receiver is priceless. Beth said those hundreds of cards she received during the past year were better than any medicine.

• Send a text, email or private message on Facebook message if you are thinking of someone, but don't expect a reply; battling cancer is a full-time job.

• Gifts from the heart are so appreciated, and they don't need to be cancer or treatment-related; think shoveling a sidewalk or offering a handmade blanket.

• Food is good even when when the person isn't eating; family and guest can eat it. Anything made with love and dropped off randomly is amazing and appreciated..

• Cheers and support — when first diagnosed, Beth asked people to get on board and support her by saying "You got this"! And they did — a fellow Kiwanian out running detoured to high-five her and say "you got this!"

I would add just one thing to the list: show up. This is what I have done in the past — I show up. Drive the miles to let them know they are not alone. Even if it is just to sit with them in silence as they get treatment, show up.

And as you get up to leave, give a high-five and shout "YOU got this!"

Ms. Simplicity, also known as Melissa Schmalenberger is a professional organizer based out of Fargo and author of "Organizing in Simplicity: Kitchens." Email her at melissa@mssimplicity.com.