The Blough traded the customary horn salute with the Aerial Lift Bridge operator — one long, then two short blasts — as it left winter layup and passed beneath the bridge at about 7:45 a.m., bound for Two Harbors to pick up a load of iron ore pellets. It passed the inbound U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alder as it headed out onto Lake Superior; the Alder's icebreaking skills were not needed Wednesday, with open water on the lake as far as the eye could see.

The Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory estimated ice coverage on the lakes to be 9.4 percent as of Tuesday. That compares to 3.3 percent at this time last year, and 53.5 percent in 2015.

On Lake Superior, the ice coverage was estimated at about 5.6 percent this week, compared to 1.4 percent last year and 60.6 percent in 2015.

Most of the remaining ice on Lake Superior this week is concentrated at the eastern end of the lake, including Whitefish Bay. The Blough — and other freighters that departed Duluth on Wednesday or will leaveThursday — will have to traverse that remaining ice field as they head to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for the opening of the Soo Locks at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Other vessels that left the Twin Ports on Wednesday or are slated to leave include the Philip R. Clarke, Herbert C. Jackson, Paul R. Tregurtha, Lee A. Tregurtha, Burns Harbor and American Century.

The first freighters to reach the Twin Ports from Sault Ste. Marie are expected on Sunday.