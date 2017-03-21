Huderle died of a gunshot wound at his Polk County residence after shooting at officers who were responding to reports he had fired at a rural mail carrier, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that an officer who is part of the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force fired upon Huderle, according to a news release. The officer’s name is not being released because he works undercover, according to the news release, which cited state statutes protecting the identity of undercover officers.

While Huderle died of a gunshot, investigators have not said whether he was killed by an officer’s shot or his own.

“The manner of death is undetermined pending further investigation,” according to the statement.

Randy Huderle, who lives up the road and is a distant relative of Clarence Huderle, described him as a kind man who used to go out to Devils Lake on a regular basis for fishing trips. He said Huderle had not been as active in the past year.

Randy Huderle and his wife, Linda Huderle, said Clarence suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

“Thank God he didn’t shoot anyone,” he said.

Jerry Knute, whose property is near the scene of the shooting, said he was given a heads up by neighbors that law enforcement had flooded the area before he returned home from work about 2 p.m. Monday.

“I expected to see this, but maybe not to that extent,” Knute said of the law enforcement presence at the scene, about 16 miles northeast of Grand Forks near Warren.

Nearly every law enforcement agency in the region sent units to the shooting, including the Grand Forks Police Department, which dispatched its Regional SWAT team to the incident at noon Monday. The U.S. Border Patrol also sent multiple units. Law enforcement created a wide perimeter around the scene Monday, blocking traffic around the farmstead.

Randy Huderle said law enforcement largely had vacated the area by 6 p.m Monday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence on County Road 228, north of 150th Street Northwest, about 11:21 a.m. when a rural mail carrier reported a rear window on his vehicle was shattered by gunfire, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The mail carrier reported hearing two gunshots, at least one of which struck his vehicle. When a Polk County deputy responded, he encountered a male subject with a rifle and called for backup. The man shot at the deputy and struck his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was found dead outside his residence next to what authorities described as a high-powered rifle.

The sheriff’s office did not say how long after the initial shooting the man was found dead.

Bruce Gordon, director of communications for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said the Grand Forks County medical examiner is conducting an autopsy, and a name will be formally released upon completion and family notification.

An investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is ongoing, and the agency will turn findings over to the Polk County Attorney’s Office when complete, according to the news release.